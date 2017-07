Bike stolen

IF YOU rode your bike to a bowls club then discovered it missing then Bundaberg police may be able to help.

James Martin, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to possessing tainted property on June 4.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police saw him riding the bike, which was in good condition.

Martin told police he bought the bike, then admitted to taking the bike from outside a bowls club when drunk.

He was fined $300. A conviction was not recorded