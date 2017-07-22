Gypsum trucks make way for visitors

Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port.

ANYONE who hasn't had the chance to see ex-HMAS Tobruk can do so this weekend.

Authorities had announced the viewing area would be temporarily closed today due to increased truck activity in the area following the arrival of the first shipment of gypsum for the Knauf plasterboard factory at the port this weekend.

However, the closure is no longer required and visitors are welcome to visit the port to take in Tobruk.

Last week Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson declared the decommissioning of ex-HMAS Tobruk, which is destined to be scuttled as a dive wreck, was on schedule.

Work has begun on making the the ship a world-class dive experience that will bring not only tourists to the area but also jobs with everyone from tourism operators to tradies working to make the venture a success.