Gympie's western ghost towns finally to be laid to rest

DOWNTOWN CINNABAR: These lot fed cattle are the prime inner suburban residents of Cinnabar, the town that never really was.

DOWNTOWN CINNABAR: These lot fed cattle are the prime inner suburban residents of Cinnabar, the town that never really was. Craig Warhurst

NO WATER, no sewerage, no power connections, no built roads and no lawful use - western Gympie's grandly named "historic villages" never did amount to much.

But although they cannot be used and have no services, they still attract a council rates bill - and some people still want to own them.

Cinnabar, near Kilkivan, and Goomeri district's Tansey and Manyung localities have never been substantially developed and today have populations mainly consisting of livestock.

Gympie Regional Council has been told several allotments in the "villages" are privately held, but are almost all unused.

One exception is a caravan on one small and unserviced lot, an occupation described at this week's council meeting as unlawful.

Another is the property of an owner who had built a site incorporating several lots.

The council's general meeting on Wednesday was told "the small size of the lots precludes the installation of an on-site sewerage treatment plant."

Manyung, a locality which borders on South Burnett region is, along with Cinnabar, classified as "constrained land," effectively meaning its lots cannot be used.

Tansey is zoned to allow dwellings, but the meeting was told owners would be required to demonstrate the feasibility of on-site sewerage treatment.

"A concern of lot owners has been that they have been unable to develop the land yet are obligated to pay rates," the meeting was told in a staff report.

But councillors were told private landowners had generally rejected council offers to waive all back rates and to take back the largely useless blocks, with all costs borne by the council.

"There are 21 lots (at Manyung), of which nine are state owned, three council owned and nine privately owned," a staff report said.

"There is a power line close by, but no town water or sewerage.

"Whist seven owners were contacted in 2010, council's offer to surrender the land was not taken up.

"Three of the properties have since sold privately for $5000 each. Rates are payable at approximately $1400 (a year) per lot."

At Cinnabar, there are 79 lots, most 1012 sq.m, of which eight remain privately owned, five of them joined into a single ownership.

"There is a power line along Cinnabar Rd but not to individual lots. No town water or sewerage. Neighbouring roads are gazetted but mostly unmade. Rates are $1400 per lot."

A similar story and similar rates bills apply to Tansey's 45 lots, only four of which are privately owned, the rest belonging to the council.

Councillors postponed a decision, despite a motion to reinstate the former hand-back offer, with a full refund of back rates and no closing date on acceptance.

But the offer remains on the table as a result of an earlier similar council decision and state laws preventing settlement. Moving the motion for further consideration, Mayor Mick Curran said the offer had been previously made in 2010, "with very little uptake."

Cr Mark McDonald referred to "vexing issues around these villages," in supporting the mayor's call for further information on the doomed towns, before a final decision.