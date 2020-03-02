Woman caught in midnight charity theft

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe pleaded guilty to stealing from St Vinnie's last November 23. Photo: Facebook

A GYMPIE woman who stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from outside St Vincent De Paul's has ended the week with $750 less in her pocket.

Kyrrin Gaye Vinnicombe and another man were caught on CCTV last November 23 parking outside St Vincent de Paul's just before midnight.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Vinnicombe, 47, left the car and combed through the items sitting outside the charity for the next six minutes.

About $535 in goods were stolen, including a portable air conditioner, a cassette player and shoes.

Gympie Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Vinnicombe resolved (the crime) as "the items were outside so it was less serious; but accepts now that what she did was wrong".

The stolen items have been returned, Mr Anderson said, and Vinnicombe apologised to the charity in person.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Vinnicombe's guilty plea to the stealing charge, noting "it's no less serious to steal from St Vincent's than it is to steal from anyone else".

"The good thing is you put them back."