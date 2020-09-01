Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman is accused of faking COVID and coughing on people. File photo
The woman is accused of faking COVID and coughing on people. File photo
News

Woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on staff

Maddie Manwaring
1st Sep 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly claimed to have coronavirus before coughing on staff at a Cooloola Cove store faced the Gympie Magistrates Court again this week.

On March 18, just before the height of the pandemic in Queensland, Tin Can Bay police were patrolling a Cooloola Cove shopping centre when they witnessed a woman arguing with staff members of a store.

Felicity Ann Brown, 51, was allegedly abusing staff and called one team member a "f*** head."

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* BREAKING: Woman hurt in rollover north of Gympie

* Gympie business leader latest name on impressive list

* 5 big private developments in works for Gympie

Ms Brown allegedly then walked up and down the aisles of the store, getting close to people and announcing she had coronavirus, before coughing right at staff.

She allegedly said "some people just don't die of coronavirus" before she was arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence.

On July 13, Ms Brown appeared in court via a phone call, as she had since moved to Avalon Beach in NSW, and pleaded not guilty.

Ms Brown appeared in court again yesterday, and said she "feared" coming back to Queensland.

Ms Brown had her matter adjourned again to September 21.

editors picks faking covid gympie coronavirus gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        Premium Content Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover at North Bundaberg.

        • 1st Sep 2020 7:46 AM
        Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        Premium Content Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        News Man decided to go fishing after a carton of red wine

        New signal system to be installed at intersection from today

        Premium Content New signal system to be installed at intersection from today

        News A BUNDABERG business will carry out an upgrade to a busy Bundaberg intersection.

        Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

        Premium Content Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

        News A Bundy woman received a jar filled with more than lollies as a gift