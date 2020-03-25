Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down

HOPE FOR JOBLESS: Gympie meat processor Terry Nolan says business is booming and there is hope for people who find themselves jobless, as coronavirus hits the economy. Photo by Andrew Seymour.

MAJOR Gympie food processor Nolan Meats has offered significant employment hope as Gympie region and the nation clamps down in response to coronavirus.

Director Terry Nolan said the firm had quickly moved to keep its workforce safe and had directed some to self isolate in response to symptoms or even the chance they may have contracted the virus.

He said there were 30 vacancies at the meatworks, most on the processing line.

"But we have jobs in a number of other roles," he said.

"The Prime Minister has said food is an essential industry and we are keen not to let any customers down.

"We have a single point of entry to the business and everyone has their temperature taken.

"We also ask some questions about whether they have been overseas, attended any large functions or been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, as well as if they are practising social distancing.

"We have taken all reasonable steps to keep our workforce safe.

"We've had to send some people home. They haven't lost their jobs and they will be back.

"But if people are losing their jobs elsewhere there may be an opportunity here," he said.

"There is no danger of the virus being transmitted by food, according to Food Safety Australia and New Zealand," he said.

"We have been able to fill all orders and there is no shortage of meat.

"A key component for us is that COVID-19 has caused a rush on food items.

"We are keen to meet all our obligations to customers and staff in Gympie region and across Australia.

"We are seeking 30 enthusiastic and energetic new team members.

"We're keen to present something positive among all the gloom."

Mr Nolan said anyone interested in work at the East Deep Creek processing works should apply in person during working hours.