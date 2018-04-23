Gympie, that hail storm has us in its sights

Gympie is in the centre of a hailstorm threat for Monday, according to Higgins Storm Chasing.

Gympie is in the centre of a hailstorm threat for Monday, according to Higgins Storm Chasing. BSCH Stormcast

HIGGINS Storm Chasing has unveiled the potential for a rare but significant hail storm to hit Wide Bay this afternoon that could "cover the entire ground making it look like snow”.

Energy levels combined with elevated updraughts, particularly over the Wide Bay and Northern Rivers regions, may provide the perfect conditions to produce a weather event more often seen in Victoria or Southern New South Wales, the popular weather site wrote last night.

"Any storms that do develop are likely to contain hail, and given the slow movement we could easily see noticeable hail accumulations directly under storms where it could hail for 15 or 20 minutes and cover the entire ground making it look like snow.

"There is a chance of some severe cells too, which could lead to localised areas of large hail.

"Heavy bursts of rain are another threat, but the noted threat for the day is definitely hail.”

Steering winds via BSCH showing the direction that storms are expected to move on Monday afternoon. BSCH Stormcast

While the Bureau of Meteorology can't predict which storms can produce hail it says, there is always potential BoM forecaster Chris Joseph said this morning.

This morning a large upper level trough off Fraser Island causing unstable conditions was expected to develop over land this afternoon, he said.

"Every storm has the potential for hail and obviously when conditions are very unstable, there is a chance of getting some more hail,” he said.

"It's hit and miss, but certainly the potential is there.”

Mr Joseph said hail is produced when moisture moves high enough into the atmosphere, past freezing level and freezes as it falls down.

"The more water droplets that stick together and the higher up they go, the larger they become,” he said.

The unstable conditions could last through to Thursday he said, with afternoons the hot spot for storm activity.

Until the then though, clear skies have delivered a crisp 13 degrees in Gympie this morning, noticeably cooler than the previous night time temperatures of this month, hut more in line with Gympie's April average.

The temperature is expected to peak at 27 degrees today.