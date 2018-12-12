Gympie storm victim breaks ex's windows who halted insurance

A Gympie woman who received storm damage to her home has broken her ex partner's windows after finding out he had cancelled insurance on the property.

A Gympie woman who received storm damage to her home has broken her ex partner's windows after finding out he had cancelled insurance on the property. Contributed

A MAN and a woman appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, charged over two different kinds of domestic violence.

Neither can be named under domestic violence laws.

The man, who faces jail if a suspended sentence is activated, was bailed for a hearing on September 19 on condition that he report to police weekly and abstain from drinking (with mandatory random breath tests).

He will be allowed to recover property from his former home only in company of police and must be respectful at all times to his former partner, magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered. "You start ranting and raving and carrying on, that's another breach and you'll go to jail," he said.

In an entirely different case, a woman, 49, lost her temper after recent storms, when she found out her former partner had cancelled the insurance on their house, forcing her to pay thousands of dollars for repairs.

"She attended his home and damaged a number of windows," police told the court.

He said the former couple owned two homes between them and she was in one and he in the other.

"The properties are on the market and all contact is via solicitors," her representative said.

The pensioner and mother of three had been upset when she found out about the insurance policy, her legal representative told the court.

Told the cancellation breached the mortgage agreement, Mr Callaghan said motivation was not a mitigating factor or excuse. But he noted the woman's previous good record and fined her $400 with no conviction recorded.