Stalker called woman 7500 times in three months

Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking after he phoned a woman 7500 times in three months.

Peter Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking after he phoned a woman 7500 times in three months.

A GYMPIE man who stalked and harassed his ex girlfriend by phoning her an average of once every 12 minutes for more than three months straight has been given a suspended jail term for his "absolutely stupid" behaviour.

Father of eight Peter Matthews was 58 years old when he began 96 days of harassment against the woman after their relationship ended.

Gympie District Court heard from February 24, 2018 to May 11, 2018 Matthews called her 7499 times, leaving voicemails on a number of occasions.

Matthews pleaded guilty to stalking in Gympie District Court this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Betoota Advocate goes 'full Gympie' on Gympie and we love it

* Glenwood property targeted in major police drug bust

Matthews' lawyer told the court his client accepted his actions were "absolutely stupid", and said some of those calls were pocket dials; this was met with scepticism by Judge Glen Cash, who noted even so they "couldn't possible account for more than a small portion" of the calls made.

"Logic would suggest the overwhelming number of those calls were to harass her," Mr Cash said.

He accepted Matthews guilty plea to the stalking charge, sentenced him to six months jail, suspended for a year, and issued a restraining order against him.