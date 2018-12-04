Gympie RSL elects new board, plans Mary St refurbishment

EARLIER THIS YEAR: About 85 Gympie RSL sub branch members back plans for an expanded RSL presence in the CBD.

AFTER a tumultuous year, Gympie RSL Club president Alan Birkenhead said this week the Club was "moving forward" with a new board and a major refurbishment of its Mary St premises.

The recently elected new board consists of Col Morley, Narelle Turnbull, Lloyd Allen, Mr Birkenhead, Adrian Lindsay, Martin Muller (treasurer), Jan Collins (vice-president), Mick Pound and Steve Lancaster.

"(There will be) new beginnings all round, a new club board working towards a relationship of trust with our landlord, the RSL Sub-branch, a new general manager and new giveaways and promotions will be announced leading up to Christmas," Mr Birkenhead said.

"As a club we know there is a need to maintain our member's interest and encourage younger families to become members. The much needed and long overdue refurbishment of the Club will commence in December, including new carpets and painting the inside of the Club. This will be done at night to keep disruption to our patrons at a minimum," he said.

"All areas will be upgraded with new floor coverings and new furniture is on the way for the Steakhouse Restaurant. Also a new menu will be released and has been designed to include something for everyone's taste.

"I encourage all of our members and friends to be part of this new excitement, as it is only by your support for our new direction that will make the Gympie RSL Club, the entertainment hub of choice for the community once again."

