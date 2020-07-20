Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
A 53-year-old Rainbow Beach man charged with four counts of sexual assault had his matter mentioned in Gympie District Court last week.
News

Gympie region man, 53, faces 4 counts of sexual assault

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
20th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man charged with sexual crimes had his case adjourned to the next District Court sittings in Gympie, as efforts continue to progress cases through the system in the wake of the pandemic shutdown.

The man, 53, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

His matter was one of two held over on Friday, along with a 50-year-old Gympie woman charged with two counts of choking in a domestic setting.

Neither appeared in person as their matters were mentioned.

MORE COURT NEWS

* 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

* Teetotaller has 6 beers, threatens to drive off cliff

* NAMED AND SHAMED: 6 Gympie men busted drink or drug driving

* 5 Gympie benders that did not end well

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime district court gympie court gympie crime gympie district court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTERACTIVE MAP: 36 hooning hot spots across Bundaberg

        premium_icon INTERACTIVE MAP: 36 hooning hot spots across Bundaberg

        News MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community have nominated the 36 hot spots in the region they say are being targeted by hoons.

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy residents urged to report illegal crops

        premium_icon Bundy residents urged to report illegal crops

        News The ATO have revealed how much illegal tobacco was seized and destroyed in the last...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        NEED A RIDE? Five Bundy businesses to drive you from A to B

        premium_icon NEED A RIDE? Five Bundy businesses to drive you from A to B

        News Handy list of driver and rideshare services in the region

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Do you know an aged care worker who deserves recognition?

        premium_icon Do you know an aged care worker who deserves recognition?

        Community THE nation’s representative aged care organisations are calling on all Australians...

        • 20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM