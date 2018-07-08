Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident)
IMPALED: A 12-year-old girl was impaled on her bike handlebars yesterday afternoon. (Please note, THESE ARE NOT the bikes involved in the incident) Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young girl impaled herself on bike handlebars

by Donna Jones
8th Jul 2018 12:33 PM

A YOUNG girl was airlifted by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after she was impaled by bicycle handlebars at a property near Gympie.

The incident occured at around 2.40pm yesterday afternoon at a property at Tandur.

The 12-year-old girl was impaled through the upper leg by the brake lever, a QAS spokesman said.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The aeromedical crew were called to the scene around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The girl was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

2017 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5344 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

Courtesy of RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
bicycle accident editors picks gympie region lifeflight rescue helicopter qas
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Sisters need a helping hand five years after floods

    Sisters need a helping hand five years after floods

    Community WHILE many have picked up the pieces since massive floods tore through the region in 2011 and 2013, two Bundaberg sisters are still dealing with the aftermath.

    OPINION: Residents hoist banners to protest high-rise

    OPINION: Residents hoist banners to protest high-rise

    Your Story Some locals are objecting to nine-storey high-rise

    • 8th Jul 2018 12:23 PM
    NEW ERA: Big change in pipeline for Bundy's coast

    premium_icon NEW ERA: Big change in pipeline for Bundy's coast

    Property 262-lot development will see sewerage come to coast

    There’s a big problem with the plastic bag ban

    There’s a big problem with the plastic bag ban

    Opinion James Weir recaps the plastic bag ban tantrums

    Local Partners