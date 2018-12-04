Menu
Soccer

Gympie out of Wide Bay football family

Matthew McInerney
by
4th Dec 2018 5:04 PM
FOOTBALL: Gympie is no longer part of the Football Queensland Wide Bay family.

Football Gympie's move to the Sunshine Coast was formalised and accepted at FQWB's AGM on Saturday.

FQWB president Stuart Taylor said Football Gympie had stayed in the group while competitions were centrally administered, but it made sense from a geographical and practical perspective for the association to move south.

"They've played in the Sunshine Coast competition and they had that desire to move," Taylor said. "That said, we've got more Gympie players in the Buccaneers next season than we did last year. They have to reach a decision that best suits players and they are always welcome to come back."

