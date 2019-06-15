Gympie named hotspot with horrifying 'Yowie' tales

UNEXPLAINED: Two "yowie" experts say Gympie is a hotspot of activity with scores of reported sightings over decades.

RESEARCHERS have labelled the Gympie region a hotspot of "Yowie" activity, with reported sightings in the east, south and west of the region dating back decades.

The latest glimpse of the legendary mysterious apelike creature was reported on a Kilkivan property in January, but with a back log of reports in the hundreds some local accounts are only just coming to light, Yowie researcher Dean Harrison said.

In July 2016, a 19-year-old woman reported two "horrifying" experiences on the same stretch of road on the Wide Bay Highway a week apart.

Mr Harrison, founder of Australian Yowie Research, recently interviewed the witness who, three years ago, was transfixed by a "large, muscular, deep brown creature" as she drove home from work towards Woolooga.

"I saw the figure on the side of the road, and as I got up to it, it was looking at me directly in the eyes," she said.

"As I got right beside it - it let out a horrifying yell to which I sped up and when I passed it, it chased for me about two or three steps.

"It felt like it was almost going to jump through the car at me as it howled and threw it's arms up in the air.

Terrified, the woman said her dog had tried to claw under the passenger seat with fear.

"I was horrified - I came home rambling and screaming and crying because I had no idea what I saw.

"I quit work a month later because I was too scared to drive on that road."

"Yowie" reports stretch far and wide across the region and include the experience of two hitch-hiking brothers in 1989 who were "hypnotised" by a "four foot tall hairy hominid" walking down Tin Can Bay Rd to the creature that destroyed a camp site at Camp Kerr, near Tin Can Bay.

It was Mr Harrison's own up-close and "near-death" experiences 24 years ago at Ormeau when he says he was stalked by a "Yowie" on a forest trail and in 2009 when he was "punched by one" while camping at Kilkivan, that led to a life time of research.

"I do believe they are responsible for human deaths in the bush," he said.

Based at the Gold Coast, the committed full-time researcher has a keen interest in the region.

"You're pretty much surrounded there - it's a hub of activity.

He said a "Bermunda Triangle" of yowie habitation existed between Yabba Forest, Imbil State Forest and Jimna State Forest.

"The whole region has had decades of sightings - most of the evidence is anecdotal - but if it was used in a court of law it would win."

Late last year, unexplained "wide, deep footprints" were found on a secluded and mountainous private property at Widgee, he said.

He said the "Yowie" or "Hairy Man" is half way between human and primate and is generally between 6-8ft tall, have large prominent eye ridges, no neck, long arms, a shorter torso are covered in hair from head to foot and are extremely agile.

He said people who have encounterd "Yowies" react with "the nameless dread" - a feeling of horror and fear that locks their body into shock.

Mr Harrison said he doesn't see his role as trying to convince anyone, but to present the facts.

He said a lack of photographic evidence was a common problem.

"When you're confronted by a creature that you've never seen before that's of immense and power and you're fearing for your life - the last thing you're thinking about is where is my phone or where is my camera.

"They don't stand still for a photo - if they know if they've been sighted - they're not going to stand there and juggle for you.

Sunshine Coast Yowie researcher David Taylor, who has been chasing evidence of the legendary creature for more than 10 years including in the Gympie region, said instinct kicks in immediately if you come across one.

"It's very similar to being in a real life horror movie- that fight or flight is so strong."

"If you've seen a "Yowie" - it's not because you're lucky or because you've done something wrong - it's because they've made the mistake.

"They will do everything in their power to keep out of sight."

He said the region is a lively hotspot, especially Widgee and in the Imbil State Forest.