Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at an Amamoor property in March.

THE family of Michael Zanco who was shot in the head could be waiting years before four people charged over his death face trial.

The 22-year-old Gympie man died in hospital 24 hours after he was shot in the back of the head at an Amamoor property on March 12.

Three men were charged with his murder and Alyce Maree Burgess, of Monkland, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where Michael Zanco was shot dead.

Ms Burgess, 29, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, where defence barrister Ashkan Tai revealed a brief of evidence was still "some time away".

Mr Tai said in Queensland it could take "around two years" for a jury trial to come to court, but with the coronavirus pandemic it could take longer.

"Given COVID-19 … there are going to be significantly longer delays given committal hearings for now and jury trials now are entirely suspended," he said.

Mr Tai said Ms Burgess had spent one month in jail and if released, her flight risk would be "zero" given the current pandemic.

But the Crown said her bail address was "clearly unsuitable" because of the potential risk for Ms Burgess to interfere with witnesses, which included family members she lived with.

Justice Bradley adjourned the bail application to a date to be fixed.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, and Nathan John Caulfield, 32, were both charged with murder and attempted armed robbery over the shooting.

Another Gympie man Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33, was arrested in Turkey Beach near Gladstone last month and charged with murder and attempted robbery. - NewsRegional