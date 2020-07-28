Gympie mum rolled car after getting behind the wheel drunk

Police said a blood test taken after the crash revealed the woman had a blood alcohol content of 0.078. Picture: File photo

A WOMAN whose car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway earlier this year was found to be drink driving at the time, after a blood test more than two hours later revealed she was still over the limit.

On March 2, Marlena May Alway, 41, was driving on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong, when she saw a kangaroo on the road and swerved to avoid it.

Alway lost control and crashed the car, which rolled three times before landing on its side just before 6pm.

Alway was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with significant injuries, and a blood test at about 8pm revealed she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.078 per cent.

Alway injured her neck in the accident, and had to wear a neck halo for three months while she recovered.

She pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Alway's lawyer, Lisa Taylor, said her client was a single mother-of-two, and was a yoga instructor as well as carer for her son who has autism and her father who is battling leukaemia.

Ms Taylor said on the day of the accident Alway had taken medication and not eaten throughout the day, and did not think she would be over the limit when she got behind the wheel.

Ms Taylor said Alway had no history of drink driving offences and it was "out of character" for her.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Alway $150 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.