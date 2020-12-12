Menu
Arlene
Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe.
News

Gympie MMA star reveals fighting future after Cyborg loss

JOSH PRESTON
12th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
MMA: Gympie MMA pioneer Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe has signed a new four fight contract with top-tier US promotion Bellator.

READ MORE

*PHOTOS: Our Arlene vows to return from bloody Cyborg loss

*Gympie fighter outlasts former UFC star in 3-round war

The 37-year-old fighting veteran put pen to paper on her new deal this week after losing her shot at the Bellator women's featherweight title to former UFC champion Cris Cyborg in October.

Gympie's Arlene Blencowe was convincingly beaten by Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg in their headline bout.
Cyborg (23-2, 1 NC) scored the first submission win of her storeyed MMA career with a rear-naked choke of local hero Blencowe (13-8) in Round 2 of the bout at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Cyborg looked dominant from the outset, taking "Angerfist" to the canvas and raining down some seriously heavy ground and pound blows in both rounds.

The champion also looked to have the better of Blencowe standing up, bloodying Blencowe's nose with a furious flurry of lefts and rights in what turned out to be the final round of the contest.

Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe face off, with Bellator president Scott Coker in the middle.
Blencowe vowed that she'd be back "soon" immediately after the fight, and announced her new deal less than two months later.

Her three pre-Cyborg fights were wins, with knockouts of Amanda Bell and Amanda Leibrock and a unanimous decision against ex-UFC fighter Leslie Smith.

Arlene Blencowe with training partners old and new, Tyson Pedro (left) and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (middle).
She is tied with Julia Budd for most fights (9) and most knockouts (3) in Bellator women's featherweight history.

