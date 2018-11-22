Gympie men out, but women in

GAME ON: Gympie's Taylor Jardine in action during last year's AFL Wide Bay season.

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie might be out of one AFL Wide Bay competition but they will play in another in 2019.

The NewsMail can reveal the women's side will still be playing in AFL Wide Bay when the competition starts.

The side was part of the inaugural competition earlier this year, joining Brothers Bulldogs, The Waves, Hervey Bay Bombers, Bay Power and Maryborough.

Gympie finished third in the competition and fell one place short of making the final.

The club confirmed that it will be playing in AFL Wide Bay when contacted yesterday.

The team revealed as well that Tony Kirsopp will stay on as head coach after guiding the team through the first season.

A draw for next year's competition is expected to be released soon with most teams starting to train already.

The season is expected to start in February and finish before the men's AFL Wide Bay competition starts, just like this year.