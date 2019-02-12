Gympie High responds to brutal bashing video

A schoolyard fight caught on video at Gympie State High School has caused outrage on social media.

THE Department of Education Queensland has responded to a video surfacing on social media of a vicious bashing at Gympie State High School.

The graphic video shows a boy punching another boy repeatedly, before throwing him on the ground and pounding his head while the victim shelters himself as a large group of students watch on.

The Department of Education said they were aware of the video and the incident had been reported to police.

"The student involved has been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan. No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues," a DEQ spokesman said.

"Gympie State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and well-being of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

"Gympie State High School does not tolerate bullying and violence and has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels and participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

"The school has also implemented a school-wide positive education program that explicitly teaches students expected behaviours (including anti-bullying).

"The school also offers support to students through a range of support staff, including a Guidance Officer, Student Advisors, a School Based Youth Health Nurse and Youth Support Coordinator.

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

"Gympie State High School continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."

The video has since been remove from the original Instagram source.