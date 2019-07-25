Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TALENT ON SHOW: Looking forward to the start of the Gympie Eisteddfod 2019 are Brock Morgan of Cooloola Christian College, Claire and Emily Morgan of James Nash State High School, Florence Penny of Gympie West State School, Sarah Thomas and Phoebe Penny of James Nash State High School.
TALENT ON SHOW: Looking forward to the start of the Gympie Eisteddfod 2019 are Brock Morgan of Cooloola Christian College, Claire and Emily Morgan of James Nash State High School, Florence Penny of Gympie West State School, Sarah Thomas and Phoebe Penny of James Nash State High School. Arthur Gorrie
News

Gympie Eisteddfod: Making a song and dance of all the drama

Arthur Gorrie
by
25th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE and District Eisteddfod organisers are looking forward to taking it easy during the event's busiest week.

Eisteddfod president and life member, Thelma Reisenleiter said yesterday the hard work is now all but over for organisers.

From now on, the 2019 event is in the hands of the competitors, young people from much of eastern Queensland.

"We've got entrants from as far away as Mackay, Brisbane, Hervey Bay, Maryborough - all over,” she said

"The hard work for organisers has been going on for months, but from now on, the children bring their enthusiasm.

"We've done all the preparation and it's been very hectic, with long days for all the volunteers, but the children recharge our batteries.

"It just makes me enthusiastic again,” she said.

"This is a highlight for them and all of us.”

She paid particular tribute to "our incredible secretary/treasurer” Don Thomas, whose computer work keeps everything organised.

The Gympie Eisteddfod 2019 starts with a Dance event for entrants six and under, from 8.30am, Friday, in the Heritage Theatre, at Gympie Civic Centre.

brisbane gympie civic centre gympie eisteddfod mackay maryborough thelma reisenleiter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mates' unique farewell to popular miner

    premium_icon Mates' unique farewell to popular miner

    News THE funeral for a young miner, tragically killed at Baralaba North, was his hometown's biggest in living memory.

    Bundy's future taste farm jobs

    premium_icon Bundy's future taste farm jobs

    News LOCAL growers educate Bundy kids about regional jobs on offer

    Premier could ask Trad to step aside

    premium_icon Premier could ask Trad to step aside

    Politics Trad has been referred to the CCC

    Explained: What's causing Bundy's foggy nights

    premium_icon Explained: What's causing Bundy's foggy nights

    Weather Isolated fog has potential to stick around