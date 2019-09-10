Gympie court: Stealing from Bollier to Bundaberg

Charge challenged

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan challenged the use of police powers in a situation involving an Amamoor man accused of breaching a police direction "to go home and wait for police.”

Mr Callaghan questioned whether police had the power to make the order, but said it did not make any difference to the penalties which would apply as a result of other offences, to which the man pleaded guilty.

Joseph Thomass Conlon, 23, of Amamoor, pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting a woman aged "60 or more” on July 4 and unlawfully stalking the same woman between June 1 and July 10.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging property on July 10 and committing a public nuisance on June 16.

He was remanded to appear in the court for penalty on September 24.

Burglary, obstruction

A BUNDABERG man has pleaded guilty to burgling a Southside property and stealing on July 5, as well as obstructing police on the same day.

Shane Dylan Bayliss, 23 of Millbank also pleaded guilty to damaging a GPS "smart tag” in Bundaberg on April 9.

His case was adjourned to October 15 for finalisation.

'Should have asked'

A BOLLIER man was fined $400, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing timber and steel rod at a Palmview building site on July 16.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal other materials on the same day.

Ashley Brian Schleusener, 42, told the court other builders had previously allowed him to use timber in "waste piles” to support swimming pool formwork.

Schleusener, an invalid pensioner, told the court he occasionally helped a mate at no charge with the building of swimming pools.

The court was Schleusener was caught attempting to load timber onto a trailer, but had unloaded the trailer when challenged.

”Some builders allow us to take stuff out of the bin,” he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Schleusener $400 and ordered no conviction recorded.