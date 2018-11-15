Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GYMPIE'S CHAMPS: The Gympie Cats celebrate after capturing the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership.
GYMPIE'S CHAMPS: The Gympie Cats celebrate after capturing the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership. Josh Preston
News

Gympie Cats make the move into a new league

Rebecca Singh
by
15th Nov 2018 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats will turn their back on the AFL Wide Bay competition next season and join Division 3 of the Queensland Football Association, playing nine games away and nine in Gympie.

AFL Queensland released a statement last month confirming this year's Wide Bay premiers had been granted a provisional licence to enter the QFA competition for 2020.

Cats celebrate with Bronzen Rowlands after kicking a goal.
Cats celebrate with Bronzen Rowlands after kicking a goal. LEEROY TODD

Cats' president Jason Bromilow said the club had successfully appealed against an earlier decision against the team making the move south.

"If we want to be successful as a club we have to move south,” he said.

Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow.
Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow. Patrick Woods

"More than half of our players come from south of Gympie, so the move makes sense.”

"We would have nine home games and nine away games,” Bromilow said.

"The supporters would get to see a high quality of football being played and everyone is excited.”

afl gympie afl gympie cats gympie sport six mile
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    premium_icon 'He got nervous': Silly sausage walks free after meat heist

    Crime A MAN who drove a getaway car for two men who stole more than $500 worth of meat from a Bundaberg supermarket has escaped a term of actual imprisonment.

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Robber steals family heirlooms from 87-year-old granny

    Crime Police investigate break and enter on Sunday

    Bundy Special School: Beautiful pics from a great night

    premium_icon Bundy Special School: Beautiful pics from a great night

    News Check out our stunning formal photo gallery

    P-plater's harrowing escape on killer stretch

    P-plater's harrowing escape on killer stretch

    Breaking A lucky young man escaped injury after his car rolled multiple time

    Local Partners