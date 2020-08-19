Businessman charged over tragic on-site accident

Noel Ormes died in the tragic incident in 2019.

The independent Work Health and Safety Prosecutor, Aaron Guilfoyle, has commenced an industrial manslaughter prosecution against the owner of a Gympie business which sells and services electric motors.

Mr Guilfoyle has charged Jeff Owen with one offence under s.34C of the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, alleging that in July last year at his business premises in Gympie, Mr Owen negligently caused the death of a worker.

The maximum penalty for industrial manslaughter is 20 years imprisonment. This is the first prosecution for industrial manslaughter against an individual since the offence was enacted in Queensland in 2017.

A second party, a company, has also been charged with an offence under the Act arising from the same incident.

The charges against Mr Owen will be mentioned in the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 1, 2020.