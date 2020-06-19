Gympie among first in country to get this new innovation

Gympie people can now be among the first to enjoy this new innovation.

Gympie people can now be among the first to enjoy this new innovation.

GYMPIE has one of the newest digital ANZ bank branches in the country thanks to a $1.2m renovation.

Mayor Glen Hartwig, ANZ District Manager Lesley Hume and ANZ General Manager Steven Straub at the ANZ grand re-opening

The branch at 90 Mary Street was reopened Wednesday morning following the significant renovations over the past 3 months.

The new branch features interactive tools such as a 'Discovery Zone' to help customers learn about online banking using in-branch iPads.

First customer Sharmaine Walton opens the new ANZ Bank with Branch Manager Joshua Bereshezckiy watching on

It also incorporates two smart ATMs with 24/7 access that are multi denomination to allow customers to deposit coins.

A spokesman for the ANZ said the new branch design is also focused on creating spaces that encourage more customer interactions; including an open-planned format with no traditional teller barriers.

Keeaha Cook, Jemma Tobin, Shannon Connors, Joshua Bereshezckiy, Angela Cook and Sarah Solway at the freshly renovated ANZ Bank

The branch also employs a team of nine bankers that includes seven banking consultants, a home and investment manager and a small business specialist.