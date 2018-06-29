Menu
Gymnast Aiden Frick will compete in a full competition for the first time since breaking his foot.
Gymnast Aiden Frick will compete in a full competition for the first time since breaking his foot. Mike Knott BUN220317GYM1
Gymnasts to work together at their first state titles

Shane Jones
29th Jun 2018 10:07 AM
GYMNASTICS: Sometimes working together as a team can be better than going solo.

The Bundaberg PCYC gymnastics club and Gymfinity will find out if that is the case today when the clubs compete at the men's and women's artistic gymnastics state titles in Caloundra.

The state titles will see clubs compete as teams with members competing on apparatuses to score points that accumulate to the side's total.

Bundaberg PCYC is sending one girls team to compete in level four and Gymfinity is sending three girls teams, two in level five and one in level four.

Gymfinity is also sending a team in level three-four boys.

"This is the first state titles event for some of the junior competitors,” Gymfinity coach Tracy Hogan said.

"I'm hoping they can perform clean routines and some of them can perform personal bests.

"The potential is there but it all depends on how they perform down there.”

The same applies to Bundaberg PCYC with Hayley Peacock, Paige Harris, Jessica Cornish, Olivia Scott, Emma Hawe and Olivia Ridgeway competing.

"They are quite a strong team,” Bundaberg PCYC coach Hayley Ifield said.

"Most are new to this level of competition and will definitely try putting their nerves aside and give it their all, and if they are able to do that then they will reap the rewards from it.”

Gymfinity will also send seniors to the competition with Aiden Frick, Paige Hogan and Gina Bowden involved.

It will be first major full competition for Frick since breaking his foot.

Hogan said this would be the final tournament for the trio before they all head into a break and prepare for the new season.

The championships start at 12.45pm today and run until Tuesday.

Live streaming is available at the Gymnastics Queensland website, www.gymqld.org.au.

