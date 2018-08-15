Menu
Beenleigh CrossFit will hold a weight competition to fundraise for Beyondblue.
Life

Taking weight off mental illness

by Danielle Buckley
15th Aug 2018 8:18 AM

A GYM in Beenleigh is hoping to take a load off people with mental illness by putting a load onto the bars of weightlifters.

CrossFit Fenrir is aiming to raise $25,000 for charity Beyondblue through a weightlifting competition at its gym on September 15.

Event organiser Cassi Bukovac, 26, said mental illness was an issue felt by many in the gym community - but rarely talked about.

 

Cassi Bukovac encouraged everyone to pick up some weight for the fundraiser.
"A lot of our members here have struggled with mental illness or know someone who has," she said.

"It has personally affected my life in a huge way. In our gym we're like a family so a lot of members talk openly about their struggles - but outside there is still a massive stigma behind it."

Ms Bukovac said she would encourage everyone regardless of age or fitness level to make a difference to the lives people battling depression, anxiety and mental illness.

The event will be run the same week as the national R U OK? Day and the money raised will help contribute to Beyondblue's services, programs, information resources and campaigns to tackle anxiety, depression and suicide.

If you can't take part on the day, donate online here.

