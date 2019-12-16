Gym members sweat it out for men's wellbeing

Michael Murphy gives Harrison Charge advice on how to ride.

Michael Murphy gives Harrison Charge advice on how to ride. brian cassidy

FOUR local gym members completed a long distance challenge after raising $2000 for Movember.

The Crossfit United Bundaberg team worked out at the Innes Park inlet on Sunday morning, using rowing, cycling, and skiErg machines.

Together they completed 126kms between all three of the machines.

A barbecue was held as they completed these activities to raise more money for men's health issues.

The team was led by Sid Olive, who frequently is involved in Movember, and included Michael Murphy, Harrison Charge, and Henry Carlile.

Mr Olive said his motivation to raise money was to stop the high rate of suicide levels.

"Too many men are 'toughing it out', keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence," he said.

Mr Murphy aimed to raise money for health issues such as prostate and testicular cancers, as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

The total amount of money the team raised was $2160.

Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you are struggling with depression.