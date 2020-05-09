Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Organised exercise classes are back on the agenda in Queensland, with outdoor boot camps with restricted numbers given the go-ahead from next weekend.
Organised exercise classes are back on the agenda in Queensland, with outdoor boot camps with restricted numbers given the go-ahead from next weekend.
Health

Gym junkies set for a reboot

by GREG STOLZ
9th May 2020 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FITNESS trainers and their clients are jumping for joy at the news that boot camps can kick off again from next weekend.

Boot camps boomed after gyms were closed in late March but they too succumbed to toughening coronavirus restrictions.

But the Palaszczuk Government yesterday announced that outdoor gyms could start up again from next Saturday - though only for up to 10 people - as restrictions are slowly wound back.

Fitness trainer Nika Peterneljand client Koren Window are happy group fitness sessions are allowed again. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Fitness trainer Nika Peterneljand client Koren Window are happy group fitness sessions are allowed again. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The move was greeted with delight by Gold Coast personal trainer Nika Peternelj, who lost most of her income when gyms were forced to close.

Unable to access federal COVID-19 payments, Ms Peternelj has managed to just make ends meet with online fitness classes but said she was 'super-excited' at being able to run group training sessions.

"It will make it a lot easier financially and also much better for my clients who will be able to train on our beautiful beaches and parks in a group environment," the Currumbin PT said.

"Of course, I would like to see the gyms reopen - I think the restrictions are doing more damage than good - but we have to play by the rules and take this one step at a time."

Tugun's Koren Window, who is one of Ms Peternelj's clients, said she had been taking part in online fitness classes but was looking forward to boot camps coming back.

"I just think they're a lot more fun and motivating," she said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Gym junkies set for a reboot

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after rifle, knife and alleged drugs uncovered

        premium_icon Man charged after rifle, knife and alleged drugs uncovered

        News The man is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 3.

        Investigator feels for family as Caroline’s killer walks from jail

        premium_icon Investigator feels for family as Caroline’s killer walks from...

        News “At the end of the day a young girl on the holiday of a lifetime had her life cut...

        Government levels clash over threat of mineral development licence

        premium_icon Government levels clash over threat of mineral development...

        News DEBATE continues over the threat of a mineral development licence (MDL) being...

        Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        premium_icon Caroline Stuttle's murderer wins freedom

        Crime 'His life sentence is over but ours will last forever.’