Hannah Foody, Leanne Loughnane, Bess Van Ross and Quinn Watkins are ready to go at F45 Stuart Park. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Gym junkies ready to get their fitness fix again

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2020 5:46 PM
EXERCISE fanatics are gearing up to hit the gym with exactly a week until the doors can be unlocked and swung open.

F45 Stuart Park owners Cindy Kempton and Peter Athanitis can't wait to open their studio to more than 350 members after they were forced to close on March 23 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're looking forward to getting our current members back into the studio. People will be sick of lockdown. They want to come back in and train," Ms Kempton said.

"We're coming into the dry season and hopefully we will get a few people coming in wanting to kick off their fitness campaign."

Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced last week that gyms could reopen on May 15 as part of the second stage of easing restrictions.

While in lockdown the gym offered online training for its members.

But next Friday, F45 members will return to adapted workouts that adhere to social distancing and hygiene practices.

"We will definitely maintain social distancing restrictions and will also be doing workouts that don't require sharing equipment," Ms Kempton said.

