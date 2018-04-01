Bad break for Scully confirmed: set for surgery

GWS's fears have been confirmed with midfielder Tom Scully set for an extended stint on the sidelines after scans on Saturday night confirmed he has broken his ankle.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to have surgery on Sunday.

It is not yet known how long the running machine will be sidelined for, with the Giants to gain more clarity after the operation.

The Giants midfielder suffered the injury in the opening quarter of his side's win over Collingwood at the MCG, with his ankle caught under his body as he was tackled.

Scully was in agony as he lay on the turf before being stretchered from the field and sent to hospital.

Confirmation of the serious nature of the injury capped a horror day at the MCG afer Magpie Tim Broomhead broke in his leg in a sickening collision with a goalpost 15 minutes before Scully went down.

Coach Leon Cameron said he was disappointed for Scully, who was playing his first game for the year after battling injury over the pre-season that also kept him out of Round 1.

"It was one of those days. When Broomhead went down and then Scully went down 15 minutes later, I mean that's just footy. You can't ever pick it," Cameron said.

"It's just unfortunate. It's the tough part of our game.

"It's disappointing because he's worked so hard to get back over the last three or four weeks and then you play for 25 or 30 minutes and you're out (again)."