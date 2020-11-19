‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

A STRANGER riding a pushbike to Elizabeth Britton's unit on the day her body was found has become the centre of a North Coast murder investigation.

Known as Liz to her friends, the Pottsville woman was found unable to talk with critical head injuries by her 16-year-old son in her Elfran Ave home about 6pm on October 10.

The 44-year-old woman died from her injuries 14 days later in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The burning question Liz's family, friends and the police want answered - who killed this friendly single mum in her beachside unit of the small Pottsville community she has called home for more than 15 years.

Murdered Pottsville woman Elizabeth Britton's family members at a police appeal for witnesses to come forward on Nov 19 at the Tweed Heads Police Station. Pictured is (front L-R) police superintendent Brendan Cullen, younger sisters Jess Britton and Rose Britton, parents Colin and Val Britton and elder sister Kate Geary. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Tweed Richmond Police District Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen revealed police want to speak to an unknown figure riding a pushbike near Liz's home identified on CCTV footage from around the area.

Det Chief Insp Cullen confirmed as part of the death investigation under Strike Force Sardonyx, officers have canvassed the area and obtained lots of CCTV footage from different sources detectives are going through.

He confirmed Liz was last seen alive the day before her body was found on October 9 and was appealing to anyone who may have seen something from October 9 until 6pm on October 10.

Det Chief Insp Cullen said Liz suffered multiple injuries to her head however a murder weapon has not yet been identified.

Murdered Pottsville woman Elizabeth Britton's elder sister Kate Geary and mother Val Britton comfort one another during a press conference today. Photo: Jessica Lamb

He explained one of the questions police were trying to answer was whether Liz knew her attacker and let them into her unit or there was forced entry.

However there was no signs of burglary.

"We are appealing for any information from anyone in the public that may know anything. we know someone does know something and we want that person or those persons to come forward and tell us what happened to Elizabeth Britton," Dect Chief Insp Cullen said.

Holding brave faces for the cameras, Liz's mother, father and three sisters appeared in solidarity to join the appeal for information.

"Whoever is responsible for the endless suffering and pain (Liz's) family and friends have endured at the dreadful death of our daughter sister mother and aunt should be made accountable," younger sister Jess Britton said.

"We are appealing to anyone who can help us bring this gutless coward to justice. Please come forward with any piece of information you may have to put this person before the courts before they take the life of another innocent defenceless person."

Described as a "a generous spirit, kind and someone who would not hurt a fly", the hole left in Liz's family unit is evident.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Britton.

"She had so much love and so much potential, that whoever is responsible for this has taken and left her son without a mother and us without a sister or a daughter," sister Rose Britton said.

The telemarketer grew up in Clunes before moving to Brisbane and spending the past 17 years in the Cabarita and Pottsville areas.

Elizabeth 'Liz' Britton.

"She loved gardening and walking on the beach, she would meet people and instantly befriend them," Ms Britton said.

In relation to questions about Liz's former partner, sister Rose said: "Her former partner has been a wonderful partner to her son, a wonderful ex-partner to Liz and a wonderful support for us."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.