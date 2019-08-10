‘Gutless behaviour’: disturbing sex attack, rape data revealed

Nearly 30 sexual assaults occurred in March, closely followed by 28 in May and 28 last month.

Nearly 30 sexual assaults occurred in March, closely followed by 28 in May and 28 last month.

INNOCENT women sleeping or drinking at a party are the latest young victims baring the scars of rape and sexual assaults carried out on them in their most vulnerable moments.

The "disturbing" behaviour is mirrored in new Queensland Police data revealing sexual assaults and rape offences are peaking above the five-year average with more than 170 on the Sunshine Coast in the last seven months.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the "gutless behaviour" was deeply worrying.

Det Senior Sargeant Daren Edwards at Maroochydore police station. Pic Annette Dew

Nearly 30 sexual assault, rape or attempted rape offences were reported to Sunshine Coast police in March, closely followed by 28 in May and 28 just last month.

The latest reports outweighed the five-year monthly average of 24 offences after a spate of serious incidents reported to police.

"It's gutless behaviour and places the victims in terrible situations at no fault of their own," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

Young male offenders, aged between 19 years old and 20, were on police radar for behaviour police described as "helping themselves".

While rape and attempted rape offences gradually climbed for most of the year, there was a small drop last month with eight recorded.

Sexual offences remained highest of the two with 20 offences in July.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the brazen behaviour involved men raping or sexually assaulting women either asleep or unable to provide consent.

The latest incidents involved a man allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a woman he lived with multiple times while she was asleep.

An eerily similar incident occurred in June where a Taiwanese tourist allegedly raped his roommate after a few drinks.

Another incident also progressed through court last week where a woman allegedly bit her accused sexual attacker's gentiles after an incident at a party.

"It's a cultural awareness issue with the attitudes of men who need to learn what consent and cognitive ability is," he said.

Clinical psychologist Karren Aspinall in Ocean Street at Maroochydore, where a number of vulnerable women have been sexually assaulted in recent months. Photo Lachie Millard

Women who have endured sexual assaults or rape attempts are supported by a number of local organisations, including Laurel Place.

The Maroochydore-based women's wellbeing service recently introduced a new program thanks to a $2.4 million investment that would extend their support through a range of new services and programs.