Gusty weekend ahead for beachgoers

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions easing, if you are at the beach, please maintain the minimum social distancing guidelines and abide by the new group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

This weekend is shaping up to be a bit of a blowy one, with the S/SE winds set to start increasing through this afternoon and hanging around for pretty much the entire weekend, with the milder temperatures also set to remain as we can expect top hover between about 14 to 25 degrees.

This morning’s winds will be from the S/SE at around 10 to 15 knots only before they start to increase to 15 to 20 knots through this afternoon, with gust likely up to 25 knots.

Tomorrow and Sunday will then remain fairly consistent with more S/SE winds forecast at around 15 to 20 knots.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are expected to be a little ordinary this weekend and especially on those more open and exposed beaches.

Swimmers are therefore encouraged to look for beaches that offer protection from the prevailing, gusty S/SE winds if they want to find more tolerable ocean conditions to enjoy.

My suggestion would also to be hit the beaches early, before the winds get too gusty.

Beaches such as Hervey Bay and Agnes Water (adjacent to the headland) are likely to be the absolute best options this weekend, but locally, Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach will also be slightly better.

Other, more exposed and open beaches, will be choppy and a little messy, and they will also likely have a strong sweep pushing along them from right to left as well.

If you are going for a swim, please be cautious and don’t forget to check with the lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please try to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times – if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations continue to operate in surveillance mode until further notice. lifeguards will be on some beaches, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: Nil

• Saturday and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

There hasn’t been a great deal happening in terms of quality surfing conditions on our local beaches during this past week, but for those that have been keen to explore and coincide their trip with the right stage of the tide, there have still been some small, clean waves about here and there.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are expecting quite blustery S/SE winds commencing from this afternoon, so there is the chance of at least some messy, wind-swell kicking in over the coming days.

Perhaps look to the very early mornings to provide at least some slightly cleaner waves, although the wave heights are still not expected to be anything significant.

Nielson Park, Agnes Water, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach will likely be the better options too.

– Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland.