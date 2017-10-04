Gusty minute of mayhem as flying roof crushes Bundy shed

SHED DESTROYED: Terry Adams couldn't believe a roof from a nearby home landed and destroyed his shed during Monday's wild weather.

SHED DESTROYED: Terry Adams couldn't believe a roof from a nearby home landed and destroyed his shed during Monday's wild weather. Jim Alouat

AFTER their North Bundaberg home was flooded twice in 2011 and 2013, Gaylene and Terry Adams moved to the quiet suburb of Avenell Heights in the hopes of avoiding any future flood damage.

The couple began to rebuild their lives at Vasey St, slowly replacing everyday items and household objects.

Yesterday, the serenity came to a crashing end when a roof from a home on a parallel street flew through the air and crushed their shed.

"If he wanted to meet us, he could have just sent flowers,” Gaylene said today, chuckling.

The roof in question belonged to Wade Vacher who lives on Morshead Rd.

He was in his backyard when a howling gust of wind roared through his home, tearing off the roof.

The roof of Wade Vacher's Avenell Heights home was ripped off during Monday's wild weather. Jim Alouat

The roof of Wade Vacher's Avenell Heights home was ripped off during Monday's wild weather. Jim Alouat

"The force of the wind put me on my bottom,” Mr Vacher said.

"I looked up and saw my roof go.”

The roof flew, according to fellow Morshead St renter Scott Stevenson, directly above his home and landed on the shed in the property behind his.

Mr Stevenson described it as a "minute of mayhem” as sheets of iron, planks of wood and other dangerous object soared through the air.

"I heard a lightning strike and I saw a transformer blow,” Mr Stevenson said.

"It was crazy. It was like Beirut.”

WIDESPREAD DAMAGE: Scott Stevenson and daughter Indiah described the moment a tornado ripped through Avenell Heights as a minute of mayhem. Jim Alouat

Gaylene was at her daughter's home when she received a call from her husband saying their shed had been damaged.

She rushed home, saw the shed crushed with the roof laying precariously on it and couldn't find her husband.

She feared the worst.

"I thought he was under it,” Gaylene said.

"I was frantic.

"My nerves were shot.”

Turns out Terry was checking on neighbours.

Terry was gripping the front door as the wind threatened to break it down.

When the wind died down and Terry surveyed the damage, one word crept to the forefront of his mind.

"Bugger,” he said.

Gaylene and Terry said they were just grateful nobody was injured.

Yesterday, the Avenell Heights community came together to help everyone clean up.