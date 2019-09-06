Gus the magic Dragon: Gould to fix Red-V mess

PHIL Gould has been in secret negotiations to lead St George Illawarra's review into their horrific 2019 season.

The two-time premiership-winning coach has met with Dragons boss Brian Johnston and head coach Paul McGregor in recent days as they look to answers for their poor season.

The door is ajar Gould to keep an ongoing role at the club next season.

Stream the Dragons' final NRL match of the season against the Titans on KAYO SPORTS. Stream it live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

St George Illawarra's horrendous year has sparked the dramatic shake-up. Their second-last placed finish is their worst result in the joint-venture's history despite being widely expected to push for the premiership this year.

It was reported on Monday that a post-season review at the Dragons has implications for McGregor's future.

Although, the review is now not expected to claim the scalp of McGregor with Dragons hierarchy at this stage sticking solid with their coach, despite growing unrest from the St George Illawarra fan-base.

A poor start to next season will see McGregor shown the door immediately.

While McGregor is expected to start next year in charge, there has been huge turnover in the coaching and support staff led by 2010 skipper Ben Hornby.

Fellow assistant coach Dean Young has been offered a contract extension for next season.

Gould grew up a passionate Dragons fan but has never held an official role with the club. He stepped down from his role as Panthers general manager of football earlier this year.

Looking at replays of other teams scoring against them has been a regular pastime for St George Illawarra players in 2019. Picture: AAP/Brendon Thorne

The Dragons are moving to re-sign promising rookie Tristan Sailor after a strong NRL debut, while a pair of outside backs have been granted permission to talk to rival clubs.

Sailor, whose father Wendell played 33 NRL games for the Dragons in 2008 and 2009, is in negotiations to sign a new two-year deal with the club.

Sailor has kept his spot on the wing for the Dragons, who finish their season on the Gold Coast on Saturday night against the Titans in a battle of the bottom two teams in the competition.