Guns ‘n’ Beamers: Kids arrested after luxury car theft

Three Coast boys who allegedly posted footage with stolen firearms and luxury cars on social media have been arrested.

One of the boys, 14, allegedly told officers he had "no intention of stopping his offending" following the three-day crime spree.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said it was lucky the boys were arrested quickly because of the firearms.

Operator put on notice for youths' alleged drug activity

Youths allegedly attack delivery driver outside surf club

Police found the images and videos were posted on social media after seizing the teens' phones.

One video, which features rap music, is allegedly taken from inside a stolen car.

Other videos also show several bottles of alcohol and boys handling a firearm.

The teens were arrested at a property in Wurtulla on Friday where officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch Property Crime Task Force found alcohol, car keys, three watches and two rifles and ammunition buried in the backyard.

Coast teens arrested for stolen BMW, guns: Police have seized footage from teenagers arrested for property and firearm crimes on the Sunshine Coast.



Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said officers followed the teens to the house after a resident allegedly watched the boys struggling to start a black Porsche Boxster in a nearby garage and called police.

Sgt Edwards said the items were allegedly stolen from a Baanya St property, in Wurtulla, on Wednesday night.

He alleged the teenagers had kicked in the back door while the residents were away and stolen a white BMW M2, two rifles and ammunition, alcohol, jewellery and several watches.

The car was found abandoned in Creekside Blvd, Currimundi, with a damaged tyre.



A 14-year-old boy has been refused bail due to his continued offending.

He has been charged with burglary and commit, one charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one charge of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition and possess drug utensils.

A 15-year-old boy has been given bail, charged with the same offences.

A 14-year-old boy is eligible for restorative justice conference on the same charges.

Sgt Edwards urged residents to lock their cars and hide their keys.

He thanked the resident for contacting police about the suspicious behaviour.