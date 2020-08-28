Guns, marijuana found at man’s Bucca home

A MAN will have a suspended jail term hanging over his head for the next two years after police found marijuana and guns at his Bucca home.

Daniel Thomas Earney, 34, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to a number of charges including possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police searched Earney’s home at Bucca on July 28 where they found several clipseal bags and bags containing marijuana.

Earney told police it was weed and it belonged to him.

Sen Const Bland said police found a total of 459.5g of marijuana during the search.

Police also found a glass pipe, grinder and electronic scales.

The court heard in the main bedroom police found a rifle bag behind the curtain.

The bag had several kinds of ammunition inside including a single round of 270 Winchester ammunition and 53 slugs.

Earney couldn’t provide police with a lawful reason as to why he had the ammunition.

In the bag was also a long barrel air rifle and Earney told police he had the gun because he used it on his farm.

Police a found a stirling 14p rim-fire rifle and a shotgun.

Sen Const Bland said Earney did not have a licence for any of the weapons.

The court heard Earney had drug possession and possession of utensils in his history.

Earney’s lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court there was no commerciality to his client’s offending.

Mr Messenger said his client purchased the marijuana in that quantity so he didn’t have to continuously deal with those people.

Acting Magistrate Belinda Merrin took into account Earney’s plea of guilty and his co-operation with police.

Ms Merrin said it was concerning Merrin had the items while there were children living in the home.

“If you continue to possess dangerous drugs you will go to jail,” she said.

“It’s not just about getting through suspended sentences.”

Earney received a head sentence of six months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for two years.