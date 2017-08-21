Guns, maces and cross-bow for decoration and protection

OLD guns that a father of five "bought” at a bar to decorate a wall, and two home-made metal, wood and barbed wire maces meant to protect his wife, have landed a couple in hot water.

Robert Turner, 49, and Kellie Knight, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg court to five counts of unlawful possession of weapons; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); having restricted items; possession of drug utensils; and failing to appear at court.

Bundaberg detectives went to the property at Rosedale on Friday, May 12 and found the firearms and other weaponry.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said two rifles, a knife, two maces, an automatic cross-bow, ammunition and nunchaku were found. Also a water pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug.

One unloaded rifle was found behind a bedroom wardrobe, another rifle behind a dresser.

Sgt Burgess said officers found a mace - a metal rod with barbed wire in the laundry, and another mace made from a length of wood and barbed wire.

An unloaded cross bow was also found and a nunchaku set on a shelf which was a Restricted item. Ammunition was found in a cabinet.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said Turner had a double-bypass at Christmas and was a recent amputee since he lost his leg due to infection this year.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was not explained as to why they had the weapons in a house with five children where "the accident potential was very real”.

Turner was fined $1100 and Knight $1000 and were each fined $150 for failing to appear at court.

Speaking outside the court, Turner said he had been at a pub some time ago and purchased the rifles for $50.

He said they were old, one had a bent barrel and the other no firing mechanism, and he had intended to mount them on the wall.

Growing up in a rural area he said he had the cross-bow since he was a teenager, and used the nunchaku while training in martial arts.

He made the mace devices for his partner for protection when he was away.