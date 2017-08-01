26°
Guns, knives, tasers brought into schools by students

Chris Clarke | 1st Aug 2017 6:18 AM

GUNS, knives, machetes and tasers are being brought to school by Queensland students every month.

New police data released this week under Right to Information laws reveals students are being charged with weapon offences at an alarming rate, with more than five incidents occurring every month.

In the past 15 months alone, police have been called to a report of a student in class with a handgun in his bag, a student holed up with a knife in a classroom threatening to stab everyone, and more than a dozen instances where children have used knives to intimidate classmates.

Every incident resulted in a student being charged.

More at Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia
