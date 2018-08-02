Guns cache found buried in Ipswich backyard during raids

Weapons seized during Ipswich property raids which resulted in police charging 19 people with 369 offences. During the operation, police seized 19 firearms, methylamphetamines, marijuana, gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), $16 000 in cash and a large amount of counterfeit currency.

IPSWICH detectives have capped off an operation spanning 11 months after charging 19 people with more than 300 offences.

Yesterday and earlier today, police from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch executed search warrants at multiple properties as part of a sting targeting the trafficking of drugs and firearms.

During the raids, police uncovered 19 firearms that had allegedly been buried in the backyard of an Ipswich home.

Police also seized quantities of the drugs methamphetamine, marijuana and GHB, while also finding $16, 000 in cash and counterfeit money.

Among the 19 people charged with a combined total of 363 offences was a 35-year-old Ripley man, who will front court on charges of trafficking dangerous drugs and trafficking firearms.

A 33-year-old Ipswich woman, a 28-year-old Bundamba woman and a 30-year-old Ripley man were each charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

A 32-year-old Booval woman was charged with supplying dangerous drugs and supplying firearms.

Ipswich Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen said the charges amounted to the dismantling of a significant firearm and drug trafficking operation.

"This was a significant and protracted operation," Insp McQueen said.

The raids were conducted in relation to a police operation that commenced in September, 2017, code named Operation Papa Accent.

During the investigations detectives identified a syndicate operating within the greater Ipswich area, who were supplying methylamphetamines and firearms.

Those charged will appear in court on dates to be confirmed.

A 36-year-old Ripley man has been charged with trafficking methylamphetamines, 91 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of thing used to commit an offence (phone and $16,000 cash), five counts of supplying weapons and one count each of unlawful trafficking of weapons, and possessing knuckledusters and handcuffs. He will reappear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 7.

A 30-year-old Ripley man has been charged with trafficking methylamphetamines, 24 counts of supplying methylamphetamines and possessing phone used to commit an offence. He will reappear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A 47-year-old Robertson man has been charged with trafficking methylamphetamines and 15 counts of supplying methylamphetamines. He will reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 7.

A 32-year-old Booval woman has been charged with trafficking dangerous drug (methylamphetamine), 39 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawfully supplying a weapon, possessing a phone and scales to commit crimes and possessing amphetamines and marijuana. She will reappear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 29.

A 28-year-old Bundamba woman has been charged with trafficking methylamphetamines, 23 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing a phone used in a crime and possessing methylamphetamines. She will reappear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 22.

A 51-year-old Walloon man has been charged with seven counts of supplying methylamphetamines and marijuana, possessing the same drugs and possessing counterfeit money (13 x $100 notes). He will reappear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today.