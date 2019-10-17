Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Bargara man has been charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, homemade firearms, restricted items and ammunition after Bundaberg CIB intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday.
A Bargara man has been charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, homemade firearms, restricted items and ammunition after Bundaberg CIB intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday.
News

Guns, drugs and ammo charges for Bargara man

17th Oct 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 42 year-old Bargara man has been charged with possession of methylamphetamine, homemade firearms, ammunition, electronic scales and handcuffs.

Detectives from Bundaberg’s Criminal Investigative Branch had cause to intercept a Mercedes Benz at Princess Street on Tuesday.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a homemade firearm, pistol, rifle and shotgun ammunition, disposable handcuffs and a quantity of methylamphetamine and electronic scales.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB, said the Queensland Police Service was committed to preventing and disrupting all forms of criminal behaviour.

“This is another fine example of proactive work by local detectives, resulting in a significant arrest,” Detective Snr Sgt Bishop said.

“I would also encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding any unlawful activity in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously or Policelink on 131 444.”

The man appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possession of a category H weapon, possessing explosives, possessing property used in connection with a drug offence, possessing a restricted item and a count of entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

ammo bundy crime crime drugs guns
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    premium_icon P--S OFF: Bundy neighbours at war as sign fight escalates

    News A neighbourhood dispute has escalated from the streets Bundaberg to the office of the Attorney-General.

    ’Don’t expect smiles’: Global giant rates Bundy

    premium_icon ’Don’t expect smiles’: Global giant rates Bundy

    News Rum City makes top 25, but told ‘loosen up’ after being singled out in major...

    • 17th Oct 2019 12:10 PM
    'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    premium_icon 'I've got 5 kids': How battlers are struggling to survive

    News FOR the best part of the past decade, Bundaberg’s Steven Charubin has been on...

    MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    premium_icon MPs warned: Parliament debates Paradise Dam debacle

    News THE Queensland parliament debated the need for a Paradise inquiry.