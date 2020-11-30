Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 5:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

More Stories

editors picks fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fined after passing through ‘ecologically fragile’ zone

        Premium Content Man fined after passing through ‘ecologically fragile’ zone

        News The court heard the man wasn’t aware legislation had changed preventing vessels from passing through.

        • 30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer

        Premium Content Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer

        News LOCALS are using social media to level disturbing threats at a Bundaberg police...

        • 30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        How you can help grow one million trees program

        Premium Content How you can help grow one million trees program

        News Mayor Dempsey: Being able to put a little bit of greenery into our lives is a...

        • 30th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        PHOTOS: Heart of Mary beats on after fire claimed church

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Heart of Mary beats on after fire claimed church

        News The church was destroyed by fire in February, but two crosses and the community...