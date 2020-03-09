Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque. Picture: Actu17
Crime

Gunman storms Paris mosque

by Stephanie Bedo
9th Mar 2020 8:37 AM

A gunman has stormed a Paris mosque, firing off several rounds and leaving a victim fighting for their life.

The man opened fire wearing a helmet in the courtyard of the place of worship in the Rue de Tanger, in the 19th arrondisment, about 8pm local time.

A victim is reportedly fighting for their life after being shot twice in the right leg.

The gunman escaped on a moped and an operation is on to find him.

The building is the headquarters of Adda'wa Islamic Cultural Association Mosque.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks gunman mosque paris terrorism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When Bundaberg's newest Aldi store will open

        premium_icon When Bundaberg's newest Aldi store will open

        Business GROUNDWORK is underway for Bundaberg's newest Aldi store.

        Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        News 'Unfortunately the dingo was killed'

        Proud to pen police tales

        premium_icon Proud to pen police tales

        News POLICEMAN turned author Laurie Pointing stopped in at the Bundaberg Dymocks on...

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime Qld crime ‘cut by 5pc’ under top cop’s plan