CRIME DOESN'T PAY: Joshua Clayton Wimbus was sentenced in Bundaberg District Court to five and a half years prison, with a parole date of August 2020. He will serve at least 16 months in prison.

A FATHER of four whose nine-hour crime spree ended with a high-speed police chase through Bundy's CBD has been sentenced to five and a half years jail.

Appearing via video link at Bundaberg District Court today, Joshua Clayton Wimbus pleaded guilty to 10 charges including burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery and failing to stop for a police officer.

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said Wimbus's "crime spree” started while he was on a suspended sentence.

At about 3.45pm on September 15 last year, Wimbus, 29, went into the house of a woman and her children, before stealing her house keys, pictures of her kids and her car, a Ford Territory.

The pictures of her children were "later found scattered across city streets”.

About 45 minutes later Wimbus evaded police and ignored their sirens.

The court heard Wimbus was contacted by another man for "a lift” and together they commited a series of armed offences agasint random victims.

The co-offender called out to an unknown man, before pointing a revolver at the man and demanded he hand over his wallet.

Wimbus shouted out "or he'll kill you” to the man, before the victim ran away.

The pair later drove past a group of people, and this time Wimbus held the revolver at a man, saying "give me all your money”.

The co-offender stole a third victim's car, a Nissan, and the pair separated.

Police dashcam footage showed the second police chase of Wimbus driving the Ford, veering across pathways and through give way signs.

He drove across Burnett traffic bridge, past the court house and into the CBD, only slowing down to go over speed bumps.

Wimbus veered across to the wrong side of the road on Woongarra St, heading towards Targo St, before almost colliding with the police car.

Mr Cook said it was a "significant example of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle” and said the top speed reached was 175km/h in a 60km/h zone.

He said Wimbus later crashed into the police car, before being arrested.

Defence Barrister Callan Cassidy said the father had been in custody for 165 days since his arrest, and had "time to reflect” on his actions.

"He's grandmother is extremely disappointed, as is his (partner) of almost 16 years,” Mr Cassidy said.

And while the gun may have had moving parts, police found the barrel was "filled in”.

This was something Mr Cassidy said may work in Wimbus's favour.

"The armed offences appear (only) over 45 minutes,” he said.

Mr Cassidy said it was important to note Wimbus had slowed down to a maximum speed of 60km/h during the CBD police chase.

Judge Tony Moynihan said the "extraordinary series of events” put others in danger.

"The victims have suffered loss and harm,” Judge Moynihan said.

Wimbus was sentenced to a head sentence of five and a half years prison, with a parole date of August 27, 2020.

He will serve at least 16 months behind bars.