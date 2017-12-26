Gun was stored with family Christmas tree

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A RIFLE stored in a cupboard with the family Christmas tree had been owned by the man's grandfather, a Bundaberg court heard.

Blair Dale, 29, pleaded guilty to two charges - unlawful possession of weapons at his home on November 7 and not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition).

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said officers found bullets in Dale's bedroom.

The .22 rifle and various other rounds were in a cupboard with a Christmas tree.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said the rifle had been Dale's granddad's but he hadn't registered it since his death five years ago.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined him $500, sent to SPER.