Gun was stored with family Christmas tree

Ross Irby
by

A RIFLE stored in a cupboard with the family Christmas tree had been owned by the man's grandfather, a Bundaberg court heard.

Blair Dale, 29, pleaded guilty to two charges - unlawful possession of weapons at his home on November 7 and not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition).

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said officers found bullets in Dale's bedroom.

The .22 rifle and various other rounds were in a cupboard with a Christmas tree.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said the rifle had been Dale's granddad's but he hadn't registered it since his death five years ago.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined him $500, sent to SPER.

