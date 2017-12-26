Gun was stored with family Christmas tree

A RIFLE stored in a cupboard with the family Christmas tree had been owned by the man's grandfather, a Bundaberg court heard.
Blair Dale, 29, pleaded guilty to two charges - unlawful possession of weapons at his home on November 7 and not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition).
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said officers found bullets in Dale's bedroom.
The .22 rifle and various other rounds were in a cupboard with a Christmas tree.
Lawyer Thomas Bray said the rifle had been Dale's granddad's but he hadn't registered it since his death five years ago.
Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined him $500, sent to SPER.