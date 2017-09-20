Gun-toting rider in custody

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were called after the rifle-carrying rider rode into a Booyal service station.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were called after the rifle-carrying rider rode into a Booyal service station. Mike Richards GLA261016HARL

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A HARLEY rider in camouflage gear with a rifle slung over his shoulder scared two women when he rode into a service station.

But the rider, Darryl Crook, told Bundaberg Magistrates Court he had been taking the replica rifle to the RSL in Childers and meant no harm.

Last night Crook was remanded in custody in the Bundaberg police watch-house by a court magistrate who wanted more time to decide his sentence.

Crook, 48, from Goodnight Scrub, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to going armed so as to cause fear to two women in Booyal at 9.30am on January 25; failing to stop for police; dangerous operation of a vehicle at Booyal Crossing; driving unlicensed; producing dangerous drugs (marijuana) at Goodnight; two counts of unlawful possession of weapons; and having unauthorised explosives (ammunition).

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said police were called after the rifle-carrying rider rode into a Booyal service station.

People reported being frightened and later, during a police pursuit north on the highway, she said Crook rode onto the wrong side of the road and evaded officers.

Snr Cnst Bland said a search of Crook's rural property found 13 marijuana plants, a .22 calibre hand gun, and two bolt-action rifles along with ammunition.

She said a jail term was an appropriate sentence.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said riding a motorbike with a gun attached was a serious matter as well as not stopping.

Ms Merrin said she would think further on his sentence and remanded Crook in custody overnight with a decision due today.

ROSS IRBY