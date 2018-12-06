Gun fired in Gympie stabbing, 3-month-old was in house

Police reveal a gun shot was fired during a violent home invasion in Gympie last week.

Gun fired in stabbing: Gun fired in Gympie stabbing

HOT on the heels of a second arrest made over a violent Gympie home invasion last week, police have today revealed a gun was fired during the incident that left a man critically injured that night.

A young mother and her three-month old baby were also in the home at the time, police said, however the woman was not directly involved in the serious allegations.

The gun shot, reportedly made by a shortened .22 calibre rifle that police have recovered, is not thought to have inflicted injury, however two men were wounded in the incident.

The alleged victim was critically injured, with multiple wounds in the back.

Blood drops outside the Rifle Range Rd house after an alleged stabbing. Rose Astley

"It was evident that a firearm was taken to the dwelling and a shot was fired within the dwelling," Sgt Lowry said.

"Injuries sustained at this point are believed to be stab wounds only.

"However at least one round was shot at the dwelling."

A kitchen knife was also seized at the house, but has not been directly linked to the violence as yet.

Yesterday afternoon police arrested a 21-year-old Chatsworth man at Fairway Drive in Gympie and charged him with a string of serious offences, including grievous bodily harm.

Sgt Lowry said community help had driven police to an address where the arrest was made, but a third man thought to be involved is still at large in Gympie.

AT LARGE: Police are looking for a man who may be driving this car and allegedy involved in a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Contributed

He said the incident was alarming, but the people involved were known to each other and police had formed a motive they could not yet reveal.

"It's alarming for the police, it's alarming for the community," he said..

"There doesn't appear to be a threat to the community at large - it seems to be an incident that's occurred between parties that are known to each other," he said.

Police are still searching for a 27-year-old man of small build with brown hair and brown eyes, thought to be living somewhere in Gympie.

He could be driving a silver commodore Ute with registration 807 TGS which has been connected to the home invasion.

"The vehicle could be in the community somewhere or it could even be burnt out in a forestry tracks in the Gympie area," Sgt Lowry said.

"If anyone sees a burnt out shell of a utility or any vehicle while in the forestry, it's worth calling the police."

The alleged victim has since been released form hospital and is now facing a lengthy recovery at home, Sgt Lowry said.

If anyone has any information about the alleged offence or the whereabouts of the 27-year old at large, contact police link anonymously on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

"By the very nature of the offence, we need to be careful about dealing with these people and so does the community," Sgt Lowry warned.