Gumtree buyer gets snared in Booby trap

SAMANTHA Booby sold a mobile phone on Gumtree but after getting $620 she never sent the phone.

Ten months on and 20-year-old Booby told Magistrate Belinda Merrin she intended to belatedly return the money.

A some-what sceptical Ms Merrin said Booby has already had time to do so and had she then she would not be in court.

The court heard Booby spent the money on furniture.

Booby, a mum of two, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by dishonestly gaining financial benefit at Millbank on October 11.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the $620 was for the phone and cost of shipping as Booby was meant to post the phone to the buyer.

Booby sent the female buyer a text with bank account details and after making payment the buyer contacted her about its arrival.

Booby assured the woman she would post it that day but later stopped answering phone calls.

Booby then contacted the buyer saying she did not have a delivery address.

The address was again sent and the buyer later told police the advertisement was removed off Gumtree.

No phone arrived and there was no more contact.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Booby admitted to police she did not send the phone "as she decided to return the money”.

"She used it (money) to buy furniture,” he said.

"I moved here from Cairns. I'm staying here with my mother,” Booby told the magistrate.

"My furniture is still in Cairns. I had every intention to (repay the money).

"You've done nothing about it,” Ms Merrin said.

"I'm sceptical about it. If you paid her back you wouldn't be here.”

Ms Merrin told Booby the operation of Gumtree relied on honesty, she defrauded the woman of a significant amount and "you've had 10 months to pay her”.

Booby was ordered to repay the $620 and put on $300 recognisance to be of good behaviour for six months. A conviction was not recorded