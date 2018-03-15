Guinness gelato just in time for St Patrick's Day

Lizzy Dern with the Guinness Gelato at Nana's Pantry. (Please dont change her surname to Dearn!)

IT TASTES a bit like molasses and a lot like St Patrick's Day, which is the inspiration behind Nana's Pantry's new Guinness gelato.

Keeping up with different themes throughout the year is what keeps gelato maker Lizzie Dern on her toes.

No stranger to coming up with ideas such as Eton mess gelato for Clean Up Australia Day and egg nog flavour for Christmas, Ms Dern wanted to go decidedly Irish.

"I'll probably do a Bailey's gelato as well but I've done the Guinness gelato and I've taken it around the shop and some of the customers are saying it tastes just like Guinness, it's got that strong after-taste," she said.

Creating the gelato was a challenge, with alcohol being an anti-freeze, but it's one Ms Dern managed to pull off.

This year she made a romantic white chocolate and raspberry gelato for Valentine's Day and a raspberry sorbet which proved so popular it's still on offer.

And if Guinness isn't your thing, then hold on for Easter because Ms Dern is already busy hopping to it with a hot cross bun gelato in the works.

"I like to keep up with what's happening and what days are coming up throughout the year," Ms Dern said.

Lovers of the sweet, icy treat can make the most of Nana's Pantry's 15th birthday celebrations with half-price regular gelato on offer until tomorrow.