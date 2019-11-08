Guinea pig’s speedy return

Speedy was safely returned to children at a Thabeban early learning centre after he was allegedly stolen.

Speedy was safely returned to children at a Thabeban early learning centre after he was allegedly stolen.

A MISSING guinea pig has been returned, after it was allegedly stolen from a local daycare centre.

Children from a learning centre in Thabeban have been reunited with their beloved pet guinea pig after it recently went missing overnight.

After police from the Bundaberg Crime Unit investigated the incident and solved the case, they were able to reunite the adorable animal named Speedy, with children at the early learning centre.

A 15-year-old girl from Bundaberg South allegedly climbed a fence, gaining access to the yard of the centre and stole Speedy from her cage earlier this week.

The offender was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.